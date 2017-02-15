Sports WebXtra: Matt Rhule visits East Texas

Landing via helicopter on the practice field at Longview High School, Baylor first year head coach Matt Rhule got to talk to football with high school coaches from around East Texas.

KLTV 7 was the only television outlet in attendance, and got to speak to Coach Rhule about recruiting East Texas, and how he plans to use athletes from the area that are already on the roster like Longview native JaMycal Hasty and Gilmer's Blake Lynch. Coach Rhule also talked expectations for recent signee Trestan Ebnar.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.