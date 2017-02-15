Wednesday's Weather: Dry and Calm

Happy Hump day East Texas! Today will be a calmer day, with dry conditions and sunshine!



Our temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 40s, and will continue to rise to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Winds are coming in from the northwest at about 10 miles per hour.



There will be a shift in wind direction Thursday, and the flow will turn southwesterly. The rest of the work week will be a gorgeous one. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

The beginning of next week looks to be an active one, with another chance of showers and storms on Monday. The week begins warm with temperatures in the 70s.



