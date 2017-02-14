Sports WebXtra: Texas Tech pulls off upset - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Texas Tech pulls off upset

Texas Tech Red Raiders pulled off an unbelievable upset over the No. 3 Baylor Bears Monday night 84-78. 

Kennen Evans scored 23, Niem Stevenson had 21 on the night for the Red Raiders. 

