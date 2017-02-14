Sports WebXtra: Patrick Mahomes invited to NFL combine - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Patrick Mahomes invited to NFL combine

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

After a confusing Monday, where the official NFL combine invitation list was posted and then taken down, it's been confirmed by Texas Tech University that East Texas Patrick Mahomes will be attending. 

Mahomes, a Whitehouse native and former Red Raiders quarterback will look to impress NFL coaches and scouts in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

