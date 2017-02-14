Tuesday's Weather: A soggy Valentine's Day. Rain and cooler temps. Highs in the mid 50s

We have thick cloud cover early this morning moving in ahead of the approaching rain. This Valentine's Day will feature wet conditions and cool temperatures. Rain begins early this morning, but the best rain coverage will be this afternoon. Temperatures will not move much. The cloud cover will help to keep temperatures consistent. We will only reach around the mid-50s for most. Northern counties may not make it out of the 40s, and deep East Texas could see temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Rain coverage decreases as we draw near to the evening hours.

The rest of the week appears to be a mostly dry one. The area can expect a good dose of sunshine by the end of the work week, with temperatures in the 60s.

