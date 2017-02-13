Terryaun Rodgers is wanted by the Tyler police department on a charge of aggravated robbery. Police tell us that on February 1, 2017, he was one of four people who lured potential car buyers to Tyler, only to rob them.

Police say three people came over from Longview at 3 am, to buy a car for three hundred dollars. Rodgers and three other men are accused of jumping the prospective car buyers, and taking their money at gunpoint.

Two others have already been caught, but Rodgers is still on the loose. He's 5'9", and about 130 pounds.

If you've seen him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 531-1000.