Monday's Weather: Cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 60s. 20 % chance of rain

Good Monday to you East Texas! Cloudy skies are overhead this morning. We have a 20% chance for rain today. Temperatures begin in the lower 50s, but reach the lower 60s by this afternoon. Winds are blowing in from the East at 10-15 mph.

Your Valentines Day will be a soggy one! We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. Showers will begin overnight and last for a good part of the day. The chilly temps and widespread rain could disturb a lot of Valentines Day plans.

Wednesday we return to dry conditions, and temperatures begin to rise again. By the end of the work week, we could see temperatures in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

