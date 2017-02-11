SFA Suppresses Lamar in the Rebound Game to Win 74-66

SFA Athletics Release

Stephen F. Austin took on Lamar on Saturday afternoon for their annual Play4Kay Pink Out game. SFA dominated the game for 33:58 minutes, and only allowed the lead to change three times. The “fiercesome four” were at it again tonight with all four making double-digit points. Both senior Adrienne Lewis and Stevi Parker had double-doubles on the night. Parker had her season sixth and career ninth double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, ten of those of the defensive side. Lewis had her second double-double of the season and fifth of her career, posting 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Ross, now with 11 straight 20+ point game, completed the night with 21 points going 6-10 from the field and 7-11 at the line. Senior Brittney Branch rounded out the Ladyjacks in double figures with 10 points and three assists. As a team, the Ladyjacks had a terrific rebounding game, thanks to Lewis and Parker. SFA outrebounding the Cardinals 52-38, a season-high for the Ladyjacks. SFA shot 26-61 (42.6%) from the field and 16-29 (55.2%) at the free throw line. The SFA defense held Lamar to 37.7 field goal percentage and 47.4 percent at the charity stripe.

“I thought we battled really hard for 40 minutes,” said head coach Mark Kellogg. “I thought our bench was huge. We were in all sorts of foul trouble in the first half. We had kids in different positions than they usually are. I thought Taylor Jackson was really good tonight. Love that she got 7 rebounds and 7 points against a team that presses like that. Alaysia [Ready] didn’t play a lot of minutes, but I thought she was pretty good. Stevi [Parker] battled well, it was her best game with 14 boards, unbelievably good. [Taylor] Ross got 21 in 16 minutes. For Adrienne Lewis this night was unbelievably special and for her to double up that was special. I am proud of her.”

Lamar scored first in their second possession of the game. After then, SFA went on a 12 point run that was capped by Lewis getting a put-back under the basket that forced Lamar to call their first timeout. The Ladyjacks continued to hold Lamar scoreless for four minutes until they completed a jump shot at the 4:06 mark. Both teams traded five points each in the last six minutes. Junior Taylor Jackson sunk a triple with 40 seconds to go to push SFA ahead 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Ladyjacks went up by double-digits at the 8:01 mark in the second when freshman Alaysia Ready drained one from down town. Lamar fought back leading a 7-2 run to cut the SFA lead to three going into the second media timeout. Parker and sophomore Kennedy Harris both went 2-0 at the charity stripe, but the Cardinals kept the pressure on and tied the game, 32-32, at the 1:34 mark. It would stay that way at the buzzer for the half.

After the intermission, Lamar took the three point lead at the 9:04 mark, but SFA was not far behind. With the work of Lewis, Ross, and Harris, the Ladyjacks took back the lead at the 6:35 mark. Ross completed three back-to back buckets to put SFA up by ten at the 6:24 mark, forcing Lamar to call a timeout. SFA completed an 8-2 run capped by a triple from Ross to put SFA up 53-38 at the 3:48 mark. SFA and Lamar split five points each in the last three minutes, but SFA kept its 12 point lead, 58-46.

Lamar came out with hot hands in the fourth putting up four quick points to cut the SFA lead to six at the 8:12 mark. SFA could not get another bucket for the next 4:15 until sophomore Kia Fisker finished a shot from the block to move the score to 62-54 at the 6:19 mark. The Ladyjacks then went on a 7-5 run to grab their third ten-point lead of the game going into the last two minutes of the quarter. SFA went into game management mode in the final minute going 4-2 from the charity stripe to complete the game, 74-66.

“Lamar was a great rebounding team especially on the offensive end. [Kiandra] Bowers leads the nation in offensive rebounds. The offensive rebounding is the key. They missed more shots which is probably why we got more rebounds than they did,” finished Kellogg. “It allows you to get out and transition and go. In that 3rd quarter is where we made the run and it was out in transition and it was all based off the defensive rebounds and that is when Ross and those kids are pretty good when we can get them in the open floor. And that was absolutely crucial for us tonight.”

SFA will be back at home on Thursday, Feb. 16 for a 5:30 p.m. game against Abilene Christian. The game will be live streamed on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN app.

