TAPPS basketball enters Bi-District round of playoffs

Friday, TAPPS girls and boys high school basketball began playoff action with their Bi-District match-ups. 

All Saints girls hosted Frisco Legacy, and walked away with an easy 62-27 win to advance to the Area round. 

Bishop Gorman boys hosted Frisco Legacy also, but fell short 42-39.  

