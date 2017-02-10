Friday's Weather: Warm with clouds building. Highs in the 70s

Happy Friday East Texas! It will be another cool start to the day, but temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s by this afternoon. We begin the day with mostly clear conditions, but clouds will build this afternoon.

The area has been getting a lot of dry air with high winds, which are perfect ingredients for fire hazards. Burn bans are now in effect for Fannin, Lamar, Red River, and Delta Counties.

The rain that is expected this weekend will help alleviate those bans, but the bad news is that the sun will be hidden by a good amount of cloud cover this weekend and the first half of next week. Rain chances increase heading into the next work week. As the rain chances increase, temperatures will take a dive. Enjoy the warm weekend because we will be in the 50 the next work week.

