Sports WebXtra: Herman upgrades Texas facilities - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Herman upgrades Texas facilities

Tom Herman is working hard to upgrade the facilities at Texas as quickly as possible. There are plans to renovate the weight rooms by Spring, as well as modernizing the locker room. 

Herman believes that if other schools have it, so do they in order to compete and wow recruits. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly