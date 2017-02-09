Sports WebXtra: ESPN to air spring training games - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: ESPN to air spring training games

Four days away from spring training, ESPN announced that they will air games out of both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.  

The Texas Ranges match-up against the L.A. Dodgers will air on March 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. from Surprise, Arizona. 

