Sports WebXtra: Astros make a deal with Gonzalez

To avoid salary arbitration, the Houston Astros were able to make a deal with Marwin Gonzalez. In 2017, Gonzalez will bring home $3,725,000, according to multiple reports. The first baseman also has a team option for 2018, where he could make up to $5,125,00.

Gonzalez hit .254 last season and set career bests with 13 homers and 51 RBIs; playing first, center field, left, second, third and shortstop.

2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.