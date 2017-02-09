Thursday's Weather: More sunshine, milder temps. Highs in the lower 60s

Good Thursday morning East Texas! Today jump starts on a cool note, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

A cold front has swept through our region, leaving our temperatures cooler than we have had the past few days. Expect mostly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 60s. Winds will shift from a northeasterly flow to a southeasterly flow, at about 5-10 mph, allowing warming air to enter ETX to close out the work week. Fridays high will be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy today and tomorrow, because rain will be back in the forecast this weekend. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the 70s. Another cold front is projected to march through Sunday. Monday introduces cooler temperatures to start the new week. Highs will be in the 50s for the first few days of the new work week, and rain chances will be between 40%-50%.

