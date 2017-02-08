Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back racking in the offers

Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram has blown up on the recruiting trail after the Bulldogs took home the Class 4A Division I State Championship.

Ingram had looks previous to his appearance at AT&T Stadium, but nothing could have prepared the Class of 2018 for the offer flood that followed. Currently he has 15 FBS Division I opportunities to play at the next level.

Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCLA.

Note: After recording this WebXtra, Ingram received another offer from Colorado.



