Sports WebXtra: Jaylon Smith gets to work

One Dallas Cowboy rookie making waves is not Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is back on the field working out.

Smith was picked 34th overall by the Cowboys in 2016, but spent this past season rehabbing. The former Notre Dame athlete suffered a knee injury in his last collegiate game, which resulted in nerve damage.

In a uplifting video on Twitter, Smith can be seen easily running a 4-cone drill designed to show off directional change.

