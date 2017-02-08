Sports WebXtra: Baylor gets pay cut by Big 12

The Big 12 has decided that they have seen enough to do something about Baylor's sexual assault scandal allegations. But is it enough?

Cutting the Waco university's revenue distribution by 25 percent, the Bears Athletic department will lose out on $6 million a year. The Big 12 will overturn their decision once they've seen enough change in the way Baylor's athletic department handles such matters.

While it's commendable that the conference has passed down some sort of punishment, many are criticizing the ruling that doesn't single out the football team.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.