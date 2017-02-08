Sports WebXtra: Patrick Mahomes updated draft projection

Weeks away from the 2017 NFL Combine, Whitehouse native and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not confirmed an invite to Indianapolis. However, he is still heavily being talked about as a top pick in the first or second round of the 2017 NFL Draft in April.

One of Mahomes strengths is the fact that he has the stature to run the ball and stay healthy. At 6'3 ft. and 230 lbs, Mahomes racked up 845 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. On the other side, it's the East Texan's foot work in the pocket that many scouts are noting will be a must fix at the next level.

