How to participate in Downtown Tyler historic heart bomb

What are Heart Bombs? They are love letters to historic places that appear at historic sites nationwide, on local landmarks and around places both safe and threatened. Most people are unfamiliar with this concept. Heart bombing is the act of showering an older or historic place with tangible expressions of affection and devotion. The Heart Bomb initiative is part of the “This Place Matters” program through the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Event Details

The community is invited to help advocate the revitalization of historic Downtown Tyler through the creations of paper hearts to place on the facade of the historic Downtown New York Store. Free public creation stations will be available the week prior to the event. Those unable to attend the creation stations are still encouraged to design hearts and bring them to Gallery Main Street. The size and design of the hearts are only limited by imagination.

On the morning of Feb. 14, the facade of the building will be covered in all the hearts created over the week. A public open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be held at the New York Store, allowing the public to get a glance inside this historic building. The current owner of the building, John O’Sullivan, will be present to share his vision for the property. After visiting the New York Store, a public celebration reception with light refreshments will be held inside Callynth Photography studio. The studio is housed in an earlier project building of Mr. O’Sullivan and provides a perfect example of the potential of historic downtown buildings.

Feb. 6 to 10 – Free Creation Station – Gallery Main Street (110 W. Erwin St.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Free Creation Station – The Foundry Coffee House (202 S. Broadway) 4 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Free Creation Station – Dory’s Gardens (600 W. Rusk St.) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Open House – New York Store (101 N. Spring Ave.) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Celebration Reception – Callynth Photography (117 E. Erwin St.) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit www.TylerHistoricPreservation.com for more details on this event and information the “This Place Matters” program.

