How to participate in Downtown Tyler historic heart bomb

The name of a Tyler high school has sparked controversy among parents and concerned citizens.More >>
The name of a Tyler high school has sparked controversy among parents and concerned citizens.More >>
An East Texas man who is accused of possession of child pornography is in Smith County Jail on multiple charges.More >>
An East Texas man who is accused of possession of child pornography is in Smith County Jail on multiple charges.More >>
Once again, we are giving you two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. Just like in Lindale, the Bullard players are learning a new head coach during fall camp. East Texas native Scott Callaway is now in charge of the Panthers program.More >>
Once again, we are giving you two Red Zone rundowns for the price of one. Just like in Lindale, the Bullard players are learning a new head coach during fall camp. East Texas native Scott Callaway is now in charge of the Panthers program.More >>
With the smallest enrollment in District 17-5A, and really across the entire classification, Lindale could use that as an excuse for a sub-par season. But under defensive coordinator, turned head coach Chris Cochran, that won't be the case.More >>
With the smallest enrollment in District 17-5A, and really across the entire classification, Lindale could use that as an excuse for a sub-par season. But under defensive coordinator, turned head coach Chris Cochran, that won't be the case.More >>