Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and warm Hump Day. Highs near 80

Happy Hump Day East Texas! A beautiful day is in store for your Wednesday. The day begins with temperatures in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies will warm our temperatures to near 80 degrees. A cold front will move through our region this afternoon, and the southwesterly flow turns northerly.

Tomorrow will be a slightly cooler day. Thursday's temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Sunny skies will stay for the remainder of this work week. Clouds and rain chances return this weekend and is expected to last into the beginning of the next work week.

