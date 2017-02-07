Tuesday's Weather: 20% chance of rain before noon. Highs in the lower 80s. Few peeks of sun by evening

Good Tuesday morning! Overnight, temperatures stayed mild, and this morning we will wake up with temperatures in the mid-60s. Some may also wake up to rain. There is a 20% chance for showers early this morning, but by noon you can put your umbrellas away as the rain should be all moved out of East Texas.

It will be a very warm day. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. Winds out of the south, moving at about 15 mph, will usher in that warm air into our area.

By this afternoon, expect clouds to gradually clear, giving way to a little bit of sunshine. That clearing is expected to last into the evening hours, and tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight.

Have a great day!

