Monday's Weather: Warm temperatures to kickoff the work week, with highs in the mid-70s

Good Monday morning East Texas! We jump start this new work week with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, but quickly warm near 70 degrees by lunchtime. There is a 20% chance for rain today, and winds from the south will warm our region to have a high of 74 degrees for most. We also have a 20% rain chance for Tuesday, and temperatures are even warmer with highs around the low 80s.

A cold front is projected to move through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which will change the wind direction from a southerly flow to a northerly flow, helping to filter in some cooler air. Highs will drop into the upper 60s, but winds shift back to a southerly flow by the weekend, and highs return into the 70s.

Have a great day!

