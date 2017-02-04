Superbowl 51: Watch parties in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Superbowl 51: Watch parties in East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(KLTV) -

Looking for a place to watch Superbowl 51? Here is a list of locations in East Texas where you can watch the big game: 

- DJ Marisco's, located at 1201 E Erwin St. in Tyler
 

- The Garage Bar, located at 418 E Erwin St. in Tyler

- Coach's and Cowboys, located on 8374 Paluxy Dr in Tyler
Will have a bucket of hot wings for $12.99, $8 pitchers of Rolling Rock, or16 oz. Rolling Rock drafts for just $2.50.

- Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 7900 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
 

- Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria, located at 7278 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler,

 

Is your restaurant having a Superbowl watch party? Send us your information to news@kltv.com 

