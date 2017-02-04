Superbowl 51: Watch parties in East Texas

Looking for a place to watch Superbowl 51? Here is a list of locations in East Texas where you can watch the big game:



- DJ Marisco's, located at 1201 E Erwin St. in Tyler



- The Garage Bar, located at 418 E Erwin St. in Tyler

- Coach's and Cowboys, located on 8374 Paluxy Dr in Tyler

Will have a bucket of hot wings for $12.99, $8 pitchers of Rolling Rock, or16 oz. Rolling Rock drafts for just $2.50.



- Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 7900 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler



- Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria, located at 7278 Old Jacksonville Hwy Tyler,





Is your restaurant having a Superbowl watch party? Send us your information to news@kltv.com

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.