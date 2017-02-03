Sports WebXtra: Reminder on 2017 NFL Hall of Fame Class

Saturday, the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame class will be announced, and the inductees will be enshrined over the summer in Canton, Ohio.

Former Dallas Cowboy Terrell Owens, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are two finalist expected to be voted into the hall. Other nominees with a high chance of being inducted include Texas native and NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and NFL quarterback Kurt Warren.

The AP Rookie of the Year will also be announced Saturday. Friday, Dak Prescott was named as the Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

