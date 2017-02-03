Sports WebXtra: NFL Combine leaks names who didn't make the cut

In 2016, the NFL announced a policy that college players with convictions for domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons offenses would not be invited to the combine. That could partially explain why sources are saying Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and Baylor wide receiver Ishmael Zamora are not the list.

While neither college football player has been convicted, Mixon was suspended for the 2014 season for punching a women and Zamora was suspended for three games last season after video surfaced of him beating his dog. Both served community service for their transgressions.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.