Judah Bell talks SMU, Kayce Medlock, and Chad Morris

The nation's leading receiver in high school football is headed to SMU.

Today, Bishop Gorman's Judah Bell mock signed his national letter of intent to play Division I football for the Mustangs. However, if the stars hadn't aligned exactly, Bell might have never stepped on the football field.

"I wanted to go play college basketball, and I was really focused on that. Then Coach Gipson kinda got me to come out there, figured out I wasn't a quarterback. So I starting catching a little bit," said Judah Bell, Crusader wide receiver and SMU signee.

Bell would go on to catch a lot, having a decent sophomore season tallying over a thousand receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. Even that wasn't enough to give Bell the gridiron fever.

"I told Coach Gipson, Coach I don't want to play football anymore. He said just work hard throughout the summer come back and see what happens and that's what I did. I see the fruits of my labor now," said Bell.

After breaking multiple school records his senior year, he had 13 offers to play at FBS Division I programs. Bell decided on SMU, coached by East Texan Chad Morris.

"Just a great young man, great fit. He provides the big body size at wide receiver, to help us get a year in advance," said Chad Morris, Mustangs head coach.

"I think he is really going to know how to work with me and kids like Kayce Medlock. He's gonna understand, he is gonna get us probably on a different level then he does some of the other kids, just because he is from this area," said Bell.

Speaking of Kayce Medlock, the Arp running back will join Bell in Dallas, but it won't be the first time these two have met.

"We used to live out in these little trailer homes off of highway 271 when we were little. We used to play football out in the front yard, back and forth. Then next thing you know Kayce Medlock, I was like I know that name. I was like that's my long-lost friend! We meet up, had a good time on our official visit, and I think we are going to mesh together really good," said Bell.

The two will join other East Texans already on the roster like Van's Aphonso Thomas, and former TJC Apache Matt Davis.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.