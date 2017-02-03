Red Beans and Rice from Bear Creek Smokehouse

Chef Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse is sharing a delicious recipe for Red Beans and Rice.

Ingredients:

1 pound dried red beans

1/2 pound Bear Creek Smokehouse salt pork, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 cups of chopped onions

1 cup chopped green onions

1 cup chopped parsley leaves

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes or cayenne

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

1 pound Bear Creek Smokehouse, Smoked or cajun-style sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces

Long grain white rice prepared according to package directions

Method:

The day before serving, sort and wash beans. Place in a large pot and cover with water. Bring water 2 inches above beans. Cover pot and soak overnight. The next day, drain water. Add water and Bear Creek Smokehouse salt pork to the pot. Bring to a simmer.

Cover and cook for 45 minutes. Add onions, parsley, garlic salt, oregano, red pepper flakes or cayenne, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, hot sauce and tomato sauce.

Simmer for one hour. While the bean mixture simmers, brown sausage in a skillet. Add Bear Creek Smokehouse sausage to beans. Cook beans for another 30-45 minutes. Add water to beans if needed.

To serve, place a large spoon of cooked rice in serving dish. Top rice with beans.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.