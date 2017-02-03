200-word essay might win you a 13-acre farm in North Carolina - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

200-word essay might win you a 13-acre farm in North Carolina

(Source: Bluebird Hill Farm website) (Source: Bluebird Hill Farm website)

If you want to take a permanent vacation in the countryside, your own organic farm in North Carolina is only a 200-word essay away.

The current farm owner asks you to write in and explain why you should win her 13-acre farm, complete with a barn, lake, and chicken coop. However, it won’t come totally for free: the contest requires an entry fee along with the essay.

Click here for more details on how to submit your application.

Powered by Frankly