Kilgore College student food pantry seeks donations

The Kilgore College Student Food Pantry is in need of donations.

The pantry has been serving students since January. Due to the amount of students served, supplies are now reduced.

Items that are needed include hygiene supplies, nonperishable foods, and monetary donations.

Donations can be made in Kilgore at Dr. Mike Jenkins' Office in the Devall Student Center or in Longview Will Massey's Office in the Hendrix Building.

