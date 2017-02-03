Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon spots of sunshine. Highs warm into the lower 50s

T.G.I.F, ETX! We're looking at cloudy skies for your Friday. Look for spots of afternoon sunshine to develop, especially across northern areas. Highs will remain cool in the lower 50s. Tonight, after early clearing, we will see the clouds return and thicken by dawn, leading to a cloudy and even cooler Saturday. Highs will struggle to reach 50, in spots, with some low rain chances of spotty showers. South winds will help to boost temps up into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday with clouds, and a chance for a few showers.

Next week will feature much warmer weather! Highs will warm to near 80 by Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will also lead to daily low end rain chances thru Tuesday. Drier and cooler air returns by the middle of next week!

