Sports WebXtra: Tim Tebow law back in Texas legislation

If you are a East Texas home-schooled student that wishes to play public school athletics, you'll be happy to hear the Tim Tebow Law is back in Texas legislation.

The law would allow home-schooled students to play the UIL sport of their choosing through their local public high school. It has passed in the Texas Senate in both 2013 and 2015, but it did not make it passed the House either of those years. Over 30 states have passed similar legislation.

The law is named after Tebow because he was home-schooled, but participated in public athletics in order to have more opportunities and eventually earning a football scholarship to the University of Florida.

