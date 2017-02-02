Sports WebXtra: Houston Texans GM wants more from QB

The Houston Texans are tied down to a 4-year deal worth $72 million with NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the first year didn't go so well.

After an NFL event during Super Bowl LI festivities, both General Manager Rick Smith and owner Bob McNair made comments about needed to get more out of the quarterback position. It's not unfair to single out Osweiler, after he threw more interceptions then touchdowns in the 15 regular season games he played.

When asked on if the Texans will draft a quarterback in the first rounds of the draft, they declined to comment.

