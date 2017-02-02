Sports WebXtra: Cowboys top the NFL merchandise charts

The Dallas Cowboys may have not made it all the way to Houston for Super Bowl LI, but they did bring in some major money during the 2016-17 season.

According to the NFL Players Association, Ezekiel Elliott was only topped by New England Patriots Tom Brady in total sales. The Cowboy rookie running back was also joined by Dez Bryant No. 3, Dak Prescott No. 8, Jason Witten No. 13, and Tony Romo No. 14 in the top 15.

Elliot is the highest ranking rookie since Johnny Manziel, who topped the charts.

Copyright 2017 KLTV