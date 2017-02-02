Thursday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle and light rain. Falling temps! Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s

Happy Thursday, ETX! A cold front is moving through the area this afternoon and will stall around the area, leading to a chance for patchy drizzle and light showers for our Thursday. Temperatures will cool down back to more normal levels for this time of the year, with highs falling back into the 50s by late week into the weekend. Your Friday & Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Sunday with yet another a weather maker approaching. Temps will also warm up by late weekend into next week.

Have a great Thursday!

