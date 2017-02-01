Wednesday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Your Hump Day will feature clouds on the increase by afternoon. A cold front arrives and stalls around the area, leading to a chance for scattered showers for our Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool down back to more normal levels for this time of the year, with highs falling back into the 50s by late week into the weekend.

Rain chances stick around into the upcoming weekend with yet another a weather maker approaching. Temps will also warm up by late weekend into next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

