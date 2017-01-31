Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies! Very warm. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday will feature more sunshine, and well above average temps. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. A southwest wind will create breezy conditions all across the region by late-day.

Wednesday will have a few extra clouds on the increase by afternoon. A cold front arrives and stalls around the area, leading to a chance for scattered showers for our Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool down back to more normal levels for this time of the year, with highs falling back into the 50s by late week into the weekend.

Rain chances will be on the lower side. Better rain chances potentially arrive with a stronger storm system for our weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

