Monday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! After a cool but seasonable weekend, the weather pattern will begin to warm across the region. Your Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps. We will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon!

Tuesday will feature more sunshine, and pleasant to mild temps. Highs climb into the low to mid-70s. A southwest wind will bump us all into the mid-70s for your Wednesday with a few extra clouds on the increase by afternoon. A cold front arrives and stalls around the area, leading to a chance for scattered showers for our Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will be on the lower side. Better rain chances arrive with a stronger storm system for our weekend.

Have a great week!

