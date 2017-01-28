UT Tyler WBB holds off ETBU for 4th straight win

UT Tyler Athletics Release

Six UT Tyler players scored in double figures and the Patriots went 25-for-28 from the free-throw line in an 87-73 win over East Texas Baptist on Saturday in an American Southwest Conference game at the Herrington Patriot Center.

The Patriots (15-5, 8-4 ASC) extended a four-game winning streak and are now 11-2 at home this season. UT Tyler led 39-35 at halftime and would never trail in the second half as they knocked off the Tigers who fell to 1-9 in ASC play. On Senior Day, the Patriots improved 99-14 over the past four seasons.

Michelle Obach led the team with 19 points after going 7-for-15 from the field, including hitting three 3-pointers in the win. Shuntay Raglin and D’Onna Matthews would add 16 points each, while Makenzi May, Dia Evans and Alexus Bertrand had 10 points each. May’s 10 points takes her to 1,002 career points which make her the eighth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point club. May, who led the team with four assists, was 2-for-3 on 3-pointers and now has 205 which is closing in on the ASC record of 217. Raglin helped put the game away for the Patriots by scoring nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Matthews would also record 11 rebounds to go along with her 16 points for her third double-double of the season, while Bertrand was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line to account for her 10 points. Evans had eight of her 10 points in the first half and would also have three rebounds for the Patriots who shot 44.4 percent from the field and limited the Tigers to only 36.9 percent.

Obach, who leads UT Tyler with 14.9 points per game this season, now has 1,176 points in her three seasons with the Patriots. She is currently sixth all-time in scoring behind Sarah Stanley who had 1,218 and is fifth on the list. Obach is also third all-time in program history with 145 career 3-pointers, 302 career assists and 169 career steals. She hit three 3-pointers on Saturday against ETBU to lead the Patriots.

ETBU’s Hannah Holt scored a game-high 28 points after knocking down four 3-pointers and going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line for the Tigers, while Amanda Wilson added 15 points and seven rebounds and Sade’ Murrell had 10 points. The Tigers played the Patriots close through three quarters before UT Tyler pulled away in the fourth by shooting 6-for-12 from the field, hitting two 3-pointers and icing the game by making 13 of 14 from the free-throw line in the final 10 minutes of play.

UT Tyler and ETBU will meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Marshall. The Patriots are 4-3 away from home this season and are currently second in the ASC East Division standings with LeTourneau (7-5 ASC) taking a loss to Louisiana College on Saturday. UT Dallas leads the division with a 10-1 conference record, while Howard Payne is 9-2 in the West and would host the conference tournament if it holds off Concordia, Sul Ross and Mary Hardin-Baylor which are all 6-5 in ASC play after Saturday’s games.