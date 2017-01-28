Freedom Fighters: Robert Gibson

Robert Gibson joined the military in 1973 when he was 17.

His war experience began in 2006 when he served in Iraq from May 2006 to December 2007.

Gibson’s job there was training policemen.

“My guardian angel must be a nervous wreck,” said Gibson, “I’ve ran over mines that didn’t go off.”

Gibson said that’s what our military faced every day in Iraq. He said it was a level 10 stress environment.

Gibson’s experiences in Iraq and those of other soldiers he served with have provided the material for his book of poems, The Journey.

Each of Gibson’s poems has the story that inspired it. The book can be ordered on Amazon under the name Robert Francis, which is the name Gibson uses for his writings.

