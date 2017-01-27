Wanted: Owner of lost class rings

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of two lost class rings.

Friday, the department posted a Facebook video of the lost rings, asking for information.

The first is a 1972 Desoto Eagles class ring with the initials J. H. G. transcribed on it and a green gemstone. The second is a 1982 Pine Tree Pirates class ring with the initials A. K. L. and a light blue gemstone.

To provide information on the owners or to claim one of the rings, call 903-234-3118.

