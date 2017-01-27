The Gemstone and Mineral Showcase put on by the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society is back.

For five dollars or less you can check out stuff that will rock your world. They have everything from fossils to jewelry at the Tyler Rose Garden, and most of it is for sale. You can buy a geode and have it cracked right there in front of you, and don’t forget to check out the world famous food-rock table or the fluorescing mineral room. It runs this through weekend.

For more information click here.