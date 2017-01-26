Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Much colder! Highs in the lower - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Much colder! Highs in the lower 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Thursday, ETX! Winter is back.  Highs will only be in the low to mid-50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop back down into the low to mid-30s. Right around normal for this time of the year. 

A slight moderation in temps will bring them back into the lower to middle 60s by next week.

Have a great day! 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly