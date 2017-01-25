Gift of Love: Sam

It was an adventure filled afternoon for Sam and me as we checked out all the power sports products at Good Time Cycle in Tyler. From ATV's and Mules, Sam was in heaven but his favorite is the dirt bike! He loves to ride them and hopes to ride more. Sam likes to stay active for the most part.

"I like to play sports such as basketball and football. And I like to watch T.V. and play video games," Sam said.

He also enjoys playing the drums! As for his forever family, he can't wait for some quality time.

"A mom and a dad with a dad that doesn't work a lot and can come to basketball and football games and that can be a part of my life. Also, I'd like to live near a city so I can have easy ways of getting to school," Sam said.



Sam loves to watch sports on TV and would love a dad to hang out with and watch the Oklahoma Thunder. He would also love the chance to go to sporting events whether they are high school, college or Pro games. As for spending time with his whole family, Sammy looks forward to casual nights at home.

"I would just like to just have family movie night and then have a good dinner and watch our favorite movie," Sam said.

This 10th grader says he would also like to go with his family on vacation.

"I've always wanted to go to Hawaii," Sam said.



Sam also enjoys going to church and being part of a youth group. He would like to have a mom and dad who like to do a lot of activities and who will allow him to continue to participate in sports. But most importantly, he wants a family to call his own.

"It would mean a lot because I could finish school at a regular school and just be a regular kid," Sam said.

And a regular family that can show him the Gift of Love.

