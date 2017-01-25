Wednesday's Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: NW 10-15mph

Happy Hump Day, ETX!

A cold front arrives today bringing extra morning clouds and a very low shower/drizzle chance during the morning.

Otherwise, just mainly a few extra clouds. Highs will fall back into the 60s on Wednesday, and only in the low to mid-50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop back down into the low to mid-30s. Right around normal for this time of the year.

A slight moderation in temps will bring them back into the lower to middle 60s by next week.

Have a great day!

