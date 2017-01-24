Sports WebXtra: NCAA tournament teases in February

For the first time ever, the NCAA Division I selection committee will be announcing the Top 16 seeds of this years national tournament early.

Instead of the big release on March 12th, the committee will name to top four seeds from each region February 11th. This is a very big deal for tournament junkies, considering that a top four seed team usually ends up winning the entire tournament. Only exceptions happened in '85 (Villanova eight seed), '88 (Kansas sixth seed), and 2014 (Kentucky seventh seed).

