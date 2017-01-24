Sports WebXtra: Could Mike Napoli return to the Rangers - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Could Mike Napoli return to the Rangers

After two stints with the Texas Rangers throughout his career, free agent Mike Napoli could be returning to Arlington. 

The Rangers are hoping to strike a one-year deal, but the 35-year-old is openly searching for an opportunity with a little more job security. Last season, Napoli hit 34 home runs with the Cleveland Indians. One reason the Indians did not re-sign this first baseman is due to Edwin Encarnacion signing a 3 year deal worth $60 million. 

