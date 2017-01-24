Hallsville AD/Head Football Coach reassigned within district

After 12 seasons as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of the Hallsville Bobcats, David Plunk has been reassigned within the district. This move comes under new Hallsville I.S.D. superintendent Jeff Collum.

While he has been with the Bobcats program since 1998, during his time at the helm beginning in 2005 Plunk racked up 62 wins; the most by any Bobcats football head coach. Hallsville also reached the playoffs six times, the farthest being the Area round in 2015. This past season the Bobcats finished 2-8, the worst finish under Plunk.

After speaking with KLTV Sports, Plunk confirmed that he would be searching for opportunities to return to the football field.

