If you're looking for a great appetizer for game day...or anytime at all....here's your new idea! My pizza dip is easy to make and has the pizza taste everyone craves.



Hot pizza dip with garlic baguette rounds



Ingredients:

1 block lowfat cream cheese (Neufchatel)

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder (NOT garlic salt)

2 cups lowfat mozzarella cheese

1 cup grated cheddar

small can black olives, drained (optional)

1 package pepperoni (about 1 cup)

1 1/2 cups marinara or pizza sauce



Method:



1. In a small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and Greek yogurt. To make it spreadable, you may microwave it for 20 seconds or so, then stir to combine.

2. Add Parmesan, garlic powder and Italian seasoning to cheese mixture, stirring well to combine.

3. Spread the mixture across the bottom of a pie plate or an 8'x8" baking dish

4. Layer the other ingredients on top of the cream cheese mixture: cheddar, 1/2 the mozzarella, olives, pepperoni (save three to put on top for decoration) and end with the remaining half of the mozzarella. Place the three remaining pepperoni in the center of the top of the dip.

5. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes, until bubbly and slightly golden brown on top.



For the baguette rounds:



Slice a baguette from the grocery store bakery into 1/2 thin rounds. Place on a cookie sheet, and sprinkle with garlic powder. Bake at 350 until crisp and golden brown. They should be crisp for dipping the thick, cheesy pizza dip!



Enjoy!



