Sophia Constantine joined KLTV in 2016 as an anchor and reporter. She anchors Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and is ecstatic to be working in her home state!



Sophia holds degrees from The University of South Florida St. Petersburg, The University of North Texas, and Toulouse Graduate School at The University of North Texas. Sophia recently completed her Master's Degree in Television Industry News.

While in college, Sophia worked for North Texas Television, the 26 time Emmy Award winning UNT student-operated news station. She served as the Assistant News Director at North Texas Television and received a collegiate Emmy for her leadership role. She also completed internships in Dallas/Fort Worth with KDFW FOX 4 News and KXAS NBC 5 News. While in graduate school, Sophia developed a passion for teaching and held a Teaching Assistant position in the Radio/Television/Film Department.

Some of the larger stories Sophia has covered include the 2014 Texas Governor Election, the Waco biker gang shootout at Twin Peaks, the SCOTUS announcement of same-sex marriage, and the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

If you have a story idea, news tip, or would like to request an event appearance, you may contact Sophia at sconstantine@kltv.com and don’t forget to like her Facebook and Twitter for the latest news updates.