Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. A few late-day clouds. Warm & breezy! Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Get ready for a very warm Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be some 20 degrees above average.

Mostly sunny skies, and highs climbing into the mid-70s!

A cold front arrives for Wednesday, but with very low shower/drizzle chances during the morning. Otherwise, just mainly a few extra clouds. Highs will fall back to near 60 on Wednesday, and only in the low to mid-50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop back down into the low to mid-30s. Right around normal for this time of the year.

Have a great week!

