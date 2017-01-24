Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. A few late-day clouds. Wa - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. A few late-day clouds. Warm & breezy! Highs in the mid 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Get ready for a very warm Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be some 20 degrees above average. 

Mostly sunny skies, and highs climbing into the mid-70s! 

A cold front arrives for Wednesday, but with very low shower/drizzle chances during the morning. Otherwise, just mainly a few extra clouds. Highs will fall back to near 60 on Wednesday, and only in the low to mid-50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop back down into the low to mid-30s. Right around normal for this time of the year. 

Have a great week! 

